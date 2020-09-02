Allegro News

Deliveries on the Allegro platform accelerate

Accelerating Allegro: more offers, new sellers and more than PLN 1 billion of savings on shipping with Allegro Smart!

Allegro Polecam: share an offer and receive a reward.

For the last two decades, we have been serving Polish consumers and promoting the idea of entrepreneurship in one of the most innovative areas of the economy. We are the favourite shopping destination for Poles and a place to do business for over 117 thousand companies, most of them Polish small and medium enterprises. We create innovations that impact the daily lives of millions of Poles, allowing them to shop for products they need while saving money and time.

Allegro is now displaying predicted delivery time and launched a special filter - available at every stage of purchase - that makes it easy to find offers with fast deliveries.

Allegro is growing, hiring at speed and expanding its offices across Poland   Allegro has been developing at an unprecedented pace: over 20 million users visit the site every month, making Allegro Poland’s favourite shopping place.

Consumers appreciate the benefits of ‘Allegro Smart!’ – in the first six months of this year buyers saved PLN 540 million thanks to free shipping, with a total of more than PLN 1 billion since program launch in 2018

Allegro customers appreciate the choice of payment methods when shopping online. We know their needs and changing preferences, which is why we are introducing Allegro Pay, a service that complements existing payment methods available on the platform.