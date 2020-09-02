Home
For the last two decades, we have been serving Polish consumers and promoting the idea of entrepreneurship in one of the most innovative areas of the economy. We are the favourite shopping destination for Poles and a place to do business for over 117 thousand companies, most of them Polish small and medium enterprises. We create innovations that impact the daily lives of millions of Poles, allowing them to shop for products they need while saving money and time.
Latest News
Deliveries on the Allegro platform accelerate
Allegro is now displaying predicted delivery time and launched a special filter - available at every stage of purchase - that makes it easy to find offers with fast deliveries.
Allegro is growing, hiring at speed and expanding its offices across Poland
Allegro has been developing at an unprecedented pace: over 20 million users visit the site every month, making Allegro Poland's favourite shopping place.
Accelerating Allegro: more offers, new sellers and more than PLN 1 billion of savings on shipping with Allegro Smart!
Consumers appreciate the benefits of ‘Allegro Smart!’ – in the first six months of this year buyers saved PLN 540 million thanks to free shipping, with a total of more than PLN 1 billion since program launch in 2018